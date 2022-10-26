Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a Halloween event for children with special needs Thursday night.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. at the City of Decatur’s Fire and Police Training Center.

“Halloween can be overwhelming for children on the autism spectrum and those with physical disabilities, so we’re excited to offer an event that exclusively focuses on creating an environment where children feel comfortable celebrating the holiday,” Decatur Fire and Rescue said.

Children with special needs and their families will be welcome to dress in costumes and participate in “Trunk or Treat”, pony rides, face painting and even a haunted house.

