Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author

'Jerimiah's New Beginning': The children's book written by a Tennessee news anchor
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books.

Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’ He was able to tell us more about his book and encourage others to follow their passions!

You can purchase Funderberg’s book on Amazon, Walmart and his website.

