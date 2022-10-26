Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Buc-ee’s announces grand opening for location in Athens

The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in...
The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21.(Buc-ees)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21.

The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.

This new Buc-ee’s location will be the first in North Alabama. Construction is underway in Auburn for the franchise’s fourth Alabama location.

“Alabama has been a great partner to Buc-ee’s, and we expect to continue that success in Athens and Limestone County,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a statement. “Our first location on I-65 naturally belongs in Athens, one of the friendliest and busiest communities in the Southeast.”

Buc-ee’s will provide 250 new jobs to the area.

Marks said the new travel center will greatly benefit Athens’ economy.

“Buc-ee’s will be a destination stop in Athens,” Marks said in a statement. “Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee’s will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee’s also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Shorter day expected in Guntersville at trial of Jimmy Spencer
Jimmy Spencer found guilty of 2018 triple-murder
Domanek Jackson
Woman sentenced for involvement in Huntsville woman’s 2018 death
(File)
Two dead in Cullman County crash
Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
Austinville Elementary going virtual after RSV, Flu outbreaks