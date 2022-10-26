Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families with more breathing room.' (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Wednesday from the White House on actions “to provide families with more breathing room.”

The nature of the actions were not yet disclosed by the White House.

Soaring prices has been an ongoing struggle for Americans and people around the world. In the U.S., consumer prices are up 8.2% from a year ago, the Associated Press reported.

The economic situation has been a sore spot for a White House seeking to keep Democrats in the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate as lawmakers face midterm elections a couple of weeks away.

Some top bankers say the economy is not their biggest concern - instead, it's geopolitics and possible war. (CNN, FII INSTITUTE, CONFERENCE BOARD)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

Latest News

A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
Huntsville Utilities to raise its natural gas rates
Huntsville Utilities natural gas rate to increase
The frontlines of Kherson are seen from the vantage point of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.
CNN embeds with Ukrainian forces in Kherson
Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia.
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces