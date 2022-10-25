Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m.

According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.