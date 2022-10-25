Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m.
According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
