Tornado Watch until 7PM, strong to severe storms possible

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for several counties along and west of I-65 through 7:00 PM CDT.

A few isolated, spin-up tornadoes will be possible as a cold front moves across the area. A line of fast moving rain showers and thunderstorms will move through the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening bringing a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Threats this evening will include damaging straight-line wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief tornadoes. A WIND ADVISORY is also in effect for all counties through 7:00 PM for sustained winds between 15 to 25 miles per hour, please secure any loose outdoor items including Halloween decorations. The severe threat will end quickly tonight as the front moves eastward and temperatures will fall quickly into the 40s and 50s.

Skies will gradually clear overnight with generally fair skies expected by daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and cooler with highs staying in the middle 60s. Thursday will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temps in the lower 70s. Another cold front will move through late in the day Friday bringing another shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rain showers look to be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, although the weekend does not appear be a total washout. A few showers may also linger into early Monday morning. Halloween Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s.

