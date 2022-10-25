Titans release renderings of potential new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attention Titans fans: This is your first look at what could be the Tennessee Titans new home in Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday released renderings of its potential new stadium. The stadium is expected to be 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000 fans. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the Titans and Nashville city leaders had reached an agreement for a new, enclosed stadium that could host more than just the Titans. The new stadium could mean a new venue for concerts and big-time sporting events like college football playoff games, the Final Four or even the Superbowl.

The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like. (Tennessee Titans)

A rendering released by the Titans of what the team's new stadium could look like. (Tennessee Titans)

The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like. (Tennessee Titans)

Plans for the new stadium and its future are expected to be discussed by Metro Council and the Sports Authority in the coming weeks.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill in a media release. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

The stadium designs were created by MANICA, a Kansas City-based architecture firm that has worked on projects such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Chase Center in San Francisco. the release said. The team commissioned MANICA to produce the concepts in order to inform site planning and cost estimates.

Hastings, a Nashville-based architecture firm, also participated in the design work, with a particular emphasis on reflecting Nashville’s spirit and character.

“The stadium architecture is inspired by the city of Nashville and is planned to be complementary to the broader East Bank development plan led by the City,” the release said. “The design gave specific attention to multi-purpose function, in order to maximize the number and types of events that could take place in the building.

Key features of the stadium include:

Exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days

A circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof

Improved sight lines for all spectators through diverse viewing experiences

High-tech and sustainable materials throughout the building

The stadium will also include a 12,000 square foot community space that could be utilized for educational opportunities and non-profit events.

The Titans have not yet selected an architect of record for the building, according to the release. A full architectural design process would begin at a later date.

