Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off with some passing clouds overhead and warm morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 7:00 PM CDT. Winds will increase from the southeast through the morning, gusts over 40 miles per hour can be expected into the afternoon. A fast moving cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley later today, entering NW Alabama as early as noon and progressing eastward through the afternoon. Given the higher dew points, some strong to severe storms will be possible. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts over 50 miles per hour and locally heavy rainfall. Given the amount of shear in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado threat will exist. We may be placed under a Tornado Watch at some point this afternoon, especially for areas from Huntsville and to the west where things may be more favorable for brief, spin-up tornadoes to develop.

Things will wrap up quickly by Tuesday evening with clearing skies overnight, lows on Wednesday will start off in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Quiet and dry weather will be expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying just below average in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Another front will move in Friday into Saturday bringing another chance at rain showers and storms. Rain chances will stay with us for the weekend before Halloween with cooler temps in the 60s.

