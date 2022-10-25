Deals
Red Bay mayor commemorates Oct. 29 as ‘Child Care Worker Appreciation Day’

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Red Bay will honor the life of a child who died in March with the newly announced “Child Care Worker Appreciation Day.”

Red Bay Mayor Charlene Fancher said the designated day, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29, will honor the life of Autumn Rose Wells.

Wells passed away while allegedly being in the care of employees at the Tiny Tigers Daycare on March 9. Five women were arrested in June after grand jury indictments were returned in May.

In the proclamation, Fancher said, “the City of Red Bay recognizes family child care providers as an essential workforce for our economy that allows families access to the child care needed so they can work.”

Fancher also said in the proclamation that childcare professionals should possess the following attributes:

  • Ensure that children are safe and that their everyday needs are met
  • Engage in positive interaction with children to build confidence and self-esteem
  • Ensure that children are kept active, entertained and engaged in developmental activities
  • Plan and oversee daily schedules
  • Model and encourage good social skills
  • Monitor and report developmental or safety concerns

Fancher said Oct. 29 was Wells’ birthday and that is why it was chosen to be Child Care Worker Appreciation Day.

