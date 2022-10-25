Deals
Power restored to East Central Madison County

Power outage reported in East Central Madison County
Power outage reported in East Central Madison County(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in East Central Madison County.

The customers impacted by the outage are south of U.S. Highway 72 East, extending from Shields Road east to Moontown Road.

The specific cause was not confirmed and a weather system was moving through the area.

If anyone is still experiencing an outage call 256-53-LIGHT. Crews are still on site performing inspections and maintenance.

Click here to view Huntsville Utilities’ power outage map.

