Power restored to East Central Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in East Central Madison County.

The customers impacted by the outage are south of U.S. Highway 72 East, extending from Shields Road east to Moontown Road.

The specific cause was not confirmed and a weather system was moving through the area.

If anyone is still experiencing an outage call 256-53-LIGHT. Crews are still on site performing inspections and maintenance.

