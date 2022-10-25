Power outage reported in East Central Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities has reported a power outage in East Central Madison County.

Customers impacted by the outage are south of U.S. Highway 72 East, extending from Shields Road east to Moontown Road.

At this time the specific cause has not been confirmed and a weather system is moving through the area.

Click here to view Huntsville Utilities’ power outage map.

