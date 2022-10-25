Deals
Power outage reported in East Central Madison County(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities has reported a power outage in East Central Madison County.

Customers impacted by the outage are south of U.S. Highway 72 East, extending from Shields Road east to Moontown Road.

At this time the specific cause has not been confirmed and a weather system is moving through the area.

Click here to view Huntsville Utilities’ power outage map.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

