Payton does the Gangnam Style on this week’s Top 10 Now and Then

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of every month, we love to look at the Billboard charts to see what everyone is listening to.

Hunter Jackson In the Morning from MY 101.5 FM is sharing the Top 10 songs from October 2022, and 2010. We’re taking a look back into the past to see how msuic has changed, and stayed the same.

Billboard Top 10, October 2022

  1. Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
  2. Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
  3. As It Was by Harry Styles
  4. Califronia Breeze by Lil Baby
  5. I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
  6. I Ain’t Worries by OneRepublic
  7. You Proof by Morgn Wallen
  8. Forever by Lil Baby featuring Fridayy
  9. Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
  10. Real Spill by Lil Baby

Billboard Top 10, October 2012

  1. One More Night by Maroon 5
  2. Gangnam Style by PSY
  3. Some Nights by FUN
  4. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together by Taylor Swift
  5. Blow Me (One Last Kiss) By P!nk
  6. Wistle by Flo Rida
  7. As Long as You Love Me by Justin Bieber featuring Big Sean
  8. Good Time by Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen
  9. Too Close by Alex Clare
  10. Lights by Ellie Goulding

