One of two suspects pleaded not guilty to capital murder charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man pleaded not guilty to a 2021 capital murder charge on Tuesday.

Mashaud Lewis and Antone Yarbrough were indicted for shooting and killing Chester Jordan, 59 in a parking lot in May 2021. During the investigation it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.

Lewis was arrested and charged on May 14, 2021, Yarbrough was found in South Carolina on June 29, 2021 by the United State Marshals.

As of now there is no new court date scheduled.

