Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

One of two suspects pleaded not guilty to capital murder charge

Antone Yarbrough and Mashaud Lewis
Antone Yarbrough and Mashaud Lewis(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man pleaded not guilty to a 2021 capital murder charge on Tuesday.

Mashaud Lewis and Antone Yarbrough were indicted for shooting and killing Chester Jordan, 59 in a parking lot in May 2021. During the investigation it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.

Lewis was arrested and charged on May 14, 2021, Yarbrough was found in South Carolina on June 29, 2021 by the United State Marshals.

As of now there is no new court date scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
Police lights generic.
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

Latest News

Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County
Prosecution, defense rest in triple-murder trial
Child burned by hot water transported by HEMSI, HPD
Child burned by hot water transported by HEMSI, HPD
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to house fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to house fire
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse