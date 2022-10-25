Deals
Multiple storm sirens out of service in Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are multiple storm sirens in Huntsville that are out of service Tuesday while they await repairs.

According to the City of Huntsville, three sirens in Huntsville will not be operational Tuesday and residents should have other ways to receive warnings.

The three sirens that are out are at Kelly Spring Rd. in the Wagon Wheel subdivision, one on Dunlop Blvd. and another at Fire Station 15.

