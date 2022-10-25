Multiple school districts to close early for weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple school districts are closing early Tuesday due to the threat of potentially severe weather.

The following schools will close early:

Lawrence County Schools - 11:45 a.m.

Lauderdale County Schools - 11:45 a.m.

Mars Hill Bible School - 11:45 a.m.

Russellville - noon

Franklin County Schools - noon

Florence City Schools - 12:45 p.m.

Cullman County Schools - 1 p.m.

Jackson County Schools - one hour early

There will also be no after-school activities due to the early closing.

