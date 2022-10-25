Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Multiple school districts to close early for weather

Rain
Rain(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple school districts are closing early Tuesday due to the threat of potentially severe weather.

Schools across north Alabama will be closing early due to the threat of potentially severe weather.

The following schools will close early:

Lawrence County Schools - 11:45 a.m.

Lauderdale County Schools - 11:45 a.m.

Mars Hill Bible School - 11:45 a.m.

Russellville - noon

Franklin County Schools - noon

Florence City Schools - 12:45 p.m.

Cullman County Schools - 1 p.m.

Jackson County Schools - one hour early

There will also be no after-school activities due to the early closing.

Click here to see Tuesday’s forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
William Haston
Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Storm sirens
Multiple storm sirens out of service in Huntsville
Jimmy Spencer trial set to begin in Marshall County
Prosecution presents recording of 2018 interrogation of Jimmy Spencer
Changes to Alabama's constitution on November ballot
Changes to Alabama's constitution on November ballot
Morgan County judge refuses to lower bond for area chiropractor
Morgan County judge refuses to lower bond for area chiropractor