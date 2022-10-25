Housing market showing signs of slowing down in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your home is on the market, you might be having a tough time selling it these days.

Home sales cooled off in September in the Huntsville area but buyers are facing problems of their own. High-interest rates and low inventory have them underwhelmed.

The Vice President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, Lore Hislop says 753 homes were sold in the Huntsville-Madison County area in September of this year. That’s down from 935 a year ago.

“In May, I think we really saw a major shift in the market, because of the interest rate rising. But I think overall, it’s good for everybody,” said Hislop. “Sellers, maybe not so much because they were used to the last two years, which was fantastic. But the market is really evening out. So it’s a better place for buyers probably.”

It might be a buyer’s market, but the trouble is being able to afford the few homes that are for sale.

“Sales price has gone up $130,000 In our Huntsville market since 2019,” said Hislop.

Mortgage lender, Will Worthington explains how those higher prices and interest rates are also scaring away a lot of would-be buyers.

“It is a little bit of a deterrent, especially when you look back in January, and it was, you know, 3% rates. And now it’s a little bit higher,” said Worthington. “It is supply and demand. If you’re buying a home, you know, you’re at the mercy of what’s out there right now. So a lot of folks don’t have a choice.”

If the rising interest rates have you worried, both experts said the same thing.

“Don’t panic, I think banks are going to make a way for buyers to come in and buy, we’ll probably start seeing more first-time home buyer programs,” said Hislop. “We’ll see things like that creative financing so banks will get on board.”

