Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Get down with the Bernard Blues and BBQ Festival in Cullman

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Back and better than ever, the 6th annual Bernard Blues and BBQ Arts and Crafts Festival is happening in Cullman!

October 29 and 30, locals and out of towners are filling the streets to check out some artwork, homeade goods, and of course, some good bbq!

“It’s two days’ worth of blues and smoky goodness with a long list of arts and crafts vendors, games and activities for kids and adults. We have a nonstop string of entertainment from local and regional musicians as well as all the pork one can put away,” says Festival Director Joyce Nix.

Some of the artwork and goods include pottery, wreaths, door hangers, flowers, wood turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses, honey, jewelry, soap, brooms, metal art, glass art, freshly ground cornmeal, grits and you can’t forget the famous Monk Bread!

Guests can also enjoy live music from Elnora Spencer, Earl Williams and the Juke Band and The Sinners.

It’s all happening at the beautiful St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School. The Ave Maria Grotto will also be open the entire weekend for a reduced admission price of just $5 per person. An admission donation of only $10 per person is requested for the festival and plenty of free parking will be available.

And to top it all off, St. Bernard will give away cash prizes totaling over $12,000!

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. To learn more, visit stbernardprep.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
William Haston
Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man