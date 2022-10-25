Get down with the Bernard Blues and BBQ Festival in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Back and better than ever, the 6th annual Bernard Blues and BBQ Arts and Crafts Festival is happening in Cullman!

October 29 and 30, locals and out of towners are filling the streets to check out some artwork, homeade goods, and of course, some good bbq!

“It’s two days’ worth of blues and smoky goodness with a long list of arts and crafts vendors, games and activities for kids and adults. We have a nonstop string of entertainment from local and regional musicians as well as all the pork one can put away,” says Festival Director Joyce Nix.

Some of the artwork and goods include pottery, wreaths, door hangers, flowers, wood turned bowls, clothing, birdhouses, honey, jewelry, soap, brooms, metal art, glass art, freshly ground cornmeal, grits and you can’t forget the famous Monk Bread!

Guests can also enjoy live music from Elnora Spencer, Earl Williams and the Juke Band and The Sinners.

It’s all happening at the beautiful St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School. The Ave Maria Grotto will also be open the entire weekend for a reduced admission price of just $5 per person. An admission donation of only $10 per person is requested for the festival and plenty of free parking will be available.

And to top it all off, St. Bernard will give away cash prizes totaling over $12,000!

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. To learn more, visit stbernardprep.com.

