Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was critically injured, one was seriously injured and two people have non-life-threatening injuries following the collapse.

Webster says that around 1:10 p.m.Tuesday, a deck with four people on it collapsed near Saddle Ridge Dr. in Owens Cross Roads. The four people were then taken to Huntsville Hospital.

