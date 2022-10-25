Former employee of Grandview Hospital arrested for sexual assault of multiple people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has launched a sexual assault investigation surrounding a former employee of Grandview Hospital.

Authorities have identified the suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Cornell Richards, of Birmingham, Alabama.

In Sept. 2022, BPD Special Victims Unit detectives learned that a sexual assault had reportedly occurred at Grandview Hospital. The suspect in the incident was described as an employee of Grandview Hospital.

Since then, SVU detectives say they have learned of at least two additional victims, who alleged they were sexually assaulted at Grandview Hospital by the same employee.

Birmingham Police detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. The following five warrants were issued on Richards: first-degree rape, two charges of first-degree sodomy, and two charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

Richards was arrested and is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond, according to police.

At the time of the alleged assaults, Richards was an employee of Grandview Hospital. Police believe he was employed in a capacity that allowed him to care for patients. Police believe there are additional victims.

Birmingham Police are encouraging anyone who may have been victimized by Richards to call Special Victims Unit detectives directly at 205-297-8413, or know there is an additional resource in the One Place Family Justice Center. One Place staff can be reached at 205-453-7261.

