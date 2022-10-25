Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported

According to the press release, the district will work with law enforcement officials to...
According to the press release, the district will work with law enforcement officials to determine how the students had the firearm and ammunition.(Generic Image)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at McDonnell Elementary School discharged a firearm in the bathroom of the school on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the firearm was discharged but no one was injured. In the press release it was stated, “the school administration has contacted the parents/guardians of the students involved and will begin working with the District to implement disciplinary consequences consistent with the Behavioral Learning Guide and applicable Board policies.”

According to the press release, the district will work with law enforcement officials to determine how the students had the firearm and ammunition.

At this time, the situation is under control and the school has conducted “typical school activities”.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
William Haston
Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Facilitating service dogs in the workplace
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Facilitating service dogs in the workplace
Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman.
18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
‘Count the Kicks’ works to improve birth outcomes, helps save Alabama baby's life