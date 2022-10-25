Facilitating service dogs in the workplace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The number of requests to bring a service animal into the workplace continues to rise as more individuals with disabilities benefit from this type of support, according to the Job Accommodation Network (JAN).

Members of JAN say service dogs help people with disabilities remain successful at work, so, it is important for employers to understand what these animals do and why they are necessary.

According to Tracy DeFreitas, the Director of Training, Services, and Outreach for JAN, service dogs act as an extension of a person, often helping them to perform daily life activities that carry over into the workplace. Tasks can include pulling a wheelchair, predicting seizures, and reminding the person to take their medication.

Under Title I of the Americans Disability Act, which covers employment, service animals are considered a reasonable accommodation. An employee must request that the animal be present as an accommodation for their disability.

According to DeFreitas, when an employee makes this request, the employer should keep some things in mind.

She says allowing the animal access is critical. Make sure that there’s an environment where the animal can be safe and do what it needs to do. Don’t assume that the animal will be disruptive, said DeFreitas. JAN often suggests trying a trial period if the employer is unsure about allowing access to the animal.

“Allow that person to bring the animal into the workplace for a period of time, so that it can [get] acclimate[d] to the environment and so that both the animal and the individual can get comfortable with that. That trial period can allow that person to figure out whether it’s going to work,” said DeFreitas.

While service dogs don’t have an automatic right to the workplace, DeFreitas encourages employees and employers to work together to come up with positive solutions.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.