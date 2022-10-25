Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
William Haston
Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man

Latest News

FILE – The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year,...
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov’t says
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
President Joe Biden get a booster vaccine Tuesday at the White House.
Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster shot, promotes vaccine
Debt
For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills