Child burned by hot water transported by HEMSI, HPD

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department assisted HEMSI in transporting a child to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

According to HPD, the child was burned by hot water at a home on Ayers Drive. The nearly 3-year-old child was taken to the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children by HEMSI with traffic control from HPD.

Enroute the child initially has critical injuries but has seen been upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries.

