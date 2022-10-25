Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Bane and Morant score 38 each as Grizzlies beat Nets 134-124

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dances while dribbling the ball as time expires in the...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dances while dribbling the ball as time expires in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each.

Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high.

Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points.

Most Read

The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
Police lights generic.
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

Latest News

Parents of slain teen, mayors urge passage of bail change
Jason Autry testifies
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
In Tennessee, the 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day started Wednesday...
Early voting underway in Tennessee general election
Rep. Bennie Thompson
Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar