Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City

Jason Cole
Jason Cole(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a woman’s body found in Phenix City.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road.

On Oct. 24, police arrested 40-year-old Jason Bernard Cole of Florence, Alabama, for the murder of Mixson.

Friends say she was a bartender at The Juicy Crab on Manchester Expressway.

One of her co-workers, Christina Tomlinson, says she spoke to Mixson a week prior, describing her as sounding upbeat. In addition, a manager at the restaurant says the last time she worked was Friday, Oct. 21.

The victim’s co-worker says the only bad thing Mixson talked about was her relationship.

Tomlinson says the victim’s father called her job on Monday to inform them about his daughter’s body being found, saying she was murdered over the weekend.

At this time, there is no confirmation that Cole was the victim’s boyfriend.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office has sent her body to Montgomery for an autopsy.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2800.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain
Multiple school districts to close early for weather
WAFF Severe Outlook
Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon
Four construction workers were injured when a deck collapsed in Owens Cross Roads.
Four injured in Owens Cross Roads deck collapse
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Decatur Fire & Rescue
Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday
Generic graphic.
Section man killed in single-vehicle crash
Israel Palomino
Man pleads guilty to 2018 double-murder, faces two life sentences
Huntsville Utilities to raise its natural gas rates
Huntsville Utilities natural gas rate to increase
DECISION 2022: voting resources for Nov. 8 general election