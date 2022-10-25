Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a woman’s body found in Phenix City.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road.

On Oct. 24, police arrested 40-year-old Jason Bernard Cole of Florence, Alabama, for the murder of Mixson.

Friends say she was a bartender at The Juicy Crab on Manchester Expressway.

One of her co-workers, Christina Tomlinson, says she spoke to Mixson a week prior, describing her as sounding upbeat. In addition, a manager at the restaurant says the last time she worked was Friday, Oct. 21.

The victim’s co-worker says the only bad thing Mixson talked about was her relationship.

Tomlinson says the victim’s father called her job on Monday to inform them about his daughter’s body being found, saying she was murdered over the weekend.

At this time, there is no confirmation that Cole was the victim’s boyfriend.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office has sent her body to Montgomery for an autopsy.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2800.

