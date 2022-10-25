18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.

According to one of the police officers, the truck hit a slight hill or mound of dirt, before coming to a stop on Meadows Boulevard. When the officers approached the truck, they found it empty.

The officer quickly located Margaret Prince who said she was the passenger in the truck. She was arrested for evading law enforcement on foot.

At this time, the police department is searching for the driver.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.