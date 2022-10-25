Deals
18-year-old arrested after Owens Cross Roads police pursuit

Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman.
Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman.(Owen Cross Roads Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman after a pursuit on Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers saw a flatbed pickup truck driving with no tail lights on. When the officers attempted to stop the truck, it continued driving into an area being developed into a subdivision.

According to one of the police officers, the truck hit a slight hill or mound of dirt, before coming to a stop on Meadows Boulevard. When the officers approached the truck, they found it empty.

The officer quickly located Margaret Prince who said she was the passenger in the truck. She was arrested for evading law enforcement on foot.

At this time, the police department is searching for the driver.

