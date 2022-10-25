1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
