Warm & breezy today, stronger storms for Tuesday

Good Monday morning! We are starting off with some passing clouds overhead and comfortable morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds today will pick up from the south and can gust over 15 miles per hour at times.

We are expecting a mix of sun and clouds through the day with above average high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with warm low temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday will be a very breezy day with winds increasing from the southeast, winds can gust over 30 miles per hour during the morning into the early afternoon.

We have a Developing Alert out for Tuesday as a fast moving cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley. Given the higher dew points, some strong to severe storms will be possible as early as lunchtime. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall. Given the amount of shear in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado threat will exist. The line of storms will move quickly from west to east as we head through the afternoon. Things will wrap up quickly by Tuesday evening with clearing skies overnight, lows on Wednesday will start off in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Quiet and dry weather will be expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs staying just below average in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Another front will move in Friday into Saturday bringing another chance at rain showers and storms. Sunday and Halloween Monday look to be cooler but dry with highs staying in the 60s.

