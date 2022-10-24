Deals
Two children involved in golf cart, car crash

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two children were involved in a golf cart and car crash in Madison on Monday night.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., HEMSI responded to the scene near the intersection of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the two children were on the golf cart when it was involved in a crash.

First responders are evaluating the two children, as of now, one of them was transported to Huntsville Hospital Women’s and Children with non-life-threatening injuries.

