The Trunk or Treat you don’t want to miss in New Market

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With all the Halloween events happening around town, its hard to know where to take the whole family!

Harmon Scrap Metal, LLC is hosting a Trunk or Treat on October 29 that is fit for the whole fam!

At Sharon Johnston Park in New Market, you can enjoy burgers, candy, pumpkin carving, games, a bouncy house and much more! The event is from 2 - 4 p.m.

Come in your best costume and get ready for the night-so-frightening affair.

