GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to the Honeycomb area of the lake around 4:20 pm.

According to the coroner, Frank James Bukszar, 52, of Somerville was pronounced dead on the scene, due to an apparent drowning. The 9-1-1 call was made at around 11 Sunday morning and a dive team was dispatched.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.