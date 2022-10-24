Deals
Section of Pulaski Pike to close for maintenance

By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, a section of Pulaski Pike will be closed while Huntsville Utilities performs maintenance.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southbound lanes of Pulaski Pike between Sparkman Dr. and Darlene Circle will be impacted by the closures.

Huntsville Utilities urges drivers to avoid the area if possible and asks that all drivers that go through the area do so with caution.

