Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.

The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had three outstanding warrants.

Haston and the deputy then got into a physical interaction as he was being arrested, he then got back in his car and drove off.

The deputy crashed his patrol car into a culvert as he was following Haston. The deputy was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI where he stayed overnight with serious injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, Haston’s car was found outside a home in Lincoln County, Tennessee. LEO’s from Tennessee and Alabama were able to contact the homeowner who provided details about Haston.

Haston was located in a home and taken into custody where he remains in the Lincoln County Detention Facility.

Haston is being held on a fugitive warrant as he waits to be extradited back to Alabama. Haston will face criminal charges along with traffic violations once he is extradited to Madison County.

