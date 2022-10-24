Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Madison Co. deputy hospitalized following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man

William Haston
William Haston(LCSD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd.

The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had three outstanding warrants.

Haston and the deputy then got into a physical interaction as he was being arrested, he then got back in his car and drove off.

The deputy crashed his patrol car into a culvert as he was following Haston. The deputy was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI where he stayed overnight with serious injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery.

On Monday, Haston’s car was found outside a home in Lincoln County, Tennessee. LEO’s from Tennessee and Alabama were able to contact the homeowner who provided details about Haston.

Haston was located in a home and taken into custody where he remains in the Lincoln County Detention Facility.

Haston is being held on a fugitive warrant as he waits to be extradited back to Alabama. Haston will face criminal charges along with traffic violations once he is extradited to Madison County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Deadly Crash
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash
Christopher Jefferson
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

Latest News

Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year
Austinville Elementary going virtual after RSV, Flu outbreaks
Dry shampoo recall
RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall of select dry shampoos
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting
Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
Witness testimony continues in Guntersville murder trial