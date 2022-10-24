Huntsville church active in attempting to increase voter turnout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than 3 weeks Alabama voters will decide several powerful positions including who will be our Governor, and next US Senator.

It all comes down to voter turnout.

Leaders at local churches are doing their part to get more people to the polls, especially in minority communities.

“It seems that there are people who are willing to roll back the exercise of the franchise in its broadest and widest terms.”

That’s what Pastor Don Darius Butler of First Missionary Baptist Church told me. He knows the importance in getting people to show up to the polls. His church is working to get people engaged in the voting process.

“Through those efforts, the last two Sundays we’ve had voter registration and encouraging persons,” he said. “It was such a delight to see a sister 85 years old registering to vote for the first time, it was an encouraging thing.”

In Madison County there are more than 300-thousand registered voters with more than 61-thousand of those voters being black people. However, more than 15-thousand black voters currently have an inactive status, meaning they didn’t participate in the last election cycle.

Butler says he doesn’t want voters to feel apathetic to voting in the midterms.

“We have that dubious distinction of discrimination. We are notorious for that. If someone allows that of cynicism to set in on him or herself, they are already ceding to those who wish not to exercise the franchise, you’re already giving in.”

The midterms will be held November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.