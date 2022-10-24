Deals
Hear the stories behind the songs at the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re in the music industry or you just love to hear a good song and story, the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival is coming up!

November 4-5, artists, writers and fans will be lining the streets of the Shoals for one thing: music. Some of those artists sharing their stories include writers for Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Tim McGraw and much more.

Learn the stories behind these songs, how they were written, to how they became hits on the radio.

Over two days, the festival will feature over 50 songwriters, including Grammy-Award Winning Hit Songwriters, “Writers on the Rise” showcases, a special headliner performance by Craig Campbell, VIP after-party events and more.

The event is hosted by the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Foundation, a local organization with a focus on music and the role it plays in north Alabama.

Whether you’re a songwriter yourself or maybe you’re just looking for a good show, the Songwriters Festival is the place to be.

For more information and tickets, visit mssongfest.com.

