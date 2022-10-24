Deals
Florence considering allowance of medical marijuana dispensaries

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence is one of the latest cities considering the allowance of medical marijuana dispensaries.

Last week, the Florence City Council postponed voting on an ordinance to authorize dispensing within the city limits. If a city wants to have a medical marijuana dispensary, it must approve an ordinance outlining how it will be safely managed, according to state law.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Councilman Blake Edwards postponed bringing it up for a vote; he wants the Police Chief Ron Tyler to review the proposed ordinance before moving forward.

If the council approves the matter, there would still need to be discussion with the city’s planning commission regarding where the dispensaries could be built, according to City Attorney Bill Musgrove.

City officials say they are only looking at dispensing medical marijuana not growing or processing the plant, and they are considering treating the dispensaries the same way as a pharmacy.

Mayor Andy Betterton told our news partners that the city has already received some questions from people interested in becoming dispensers.

The matter will be on the agenda for the next council meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It will need a majority vote for approval.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

