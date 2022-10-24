Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Fashion icons to dress up as this Halloween

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a costume that’s a little more fashion-forward, Monkee’s of Huntsville is showing us some of their fave ideas!

From groovy ‘70s costumes to modern day movie icons, there are plenty of costume ideas that you’ll be happy to wear past spooky season.

You can shop all the looks at Monkee’s of Huntsville located at 933 Bob Wallace Ave and check out even more outfit inspo on Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Deadly Crash
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash
Christopher Jefferson
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
Todd Lee Hood and Ashley Romans
2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting