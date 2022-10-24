Fashion icons to dress up as this Halloween

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a costume that’s a little more fashion-forward, Monkee’s of Huntsville is showing us some of their fave ideas!

From groovy ‘70s costumes to modern day movie icons, there are plenty of costume ideas that you’ll be happy to wear past spooky season.

You can shop all the looks at Monkee’s of Huntsville located at 933 Bob Wallace Ave and check out even more outfit inspo on Instagram.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.