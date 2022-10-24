Austinville Elementary going virtual after RSV, Flu outbreaks

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An elementary school in Decatur will be closing for a couple of days due to illness outbreaks.

Austinville Elementary School will close Tuesday and Wednesday due to a flu outbreak and RSV.

According to a release from Decatur City Schools, nearly 100 students are out sick and 17 were sent home today due to an illness. On top of that, almost 30 percent of staff at the school are out with fever and other symptoms.

In this absence, students will continue school virtually. Decatur City Schools will reassess on Wednesday to see how the rest of the school week will go.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.