48 Blitz: Regular season football schedule wraps up in Week 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last week of the high school football regular season is finally here. Teams wrapped up the final week of region play last week, so this week’s match-ups are non-region opponents.

Playoff standings are already set, which means for some, this will be their final game of the 2022 season.

For teams that are still in the running for a state championship title, their goal this week is to remain healthy heading into the postseason.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

Cherokee at Hackleburg

Valley Head at Collinsville

Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights

Sparkman at Muscle Shoals

East Limestone at ae Jemison

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Week 10: 48 Blitz Game of the Week (WAFF)

Albertville at Guntersville -Game of The Week

Addison at Shoals Christian

Waterloo at Vina

Vinemont at Holly Pond

Sylvania at Fyffe

Phil Campbell at Red Bay

New Hope at Plainview

Woodville at Asbury

Gaston at Brindlee Mountain

Brewer at Danville

Westminster Christian at Madison Academy

Sulligent at Colbert County

ST John Paul II at Elkmont

Brooks at Lauderdale County

Linden at Mars Hill

East Lawrence at Hanceville

Ardmore at Central-Florence

Lexington at Rogers

Haleyville at West Morgan

Lawrence County at Wilson

Pisgah at North Jackson

Fairview at Randolph

Geraldine at Crossville

North Sand Mtn at Douglas

Athens at Russellville

Scottsboro at Decatur

Bob Jones at Hartselle

Cherokee County at Fort Payne

Huntsville at Hazel Green

Boaz at Lee

Buckhorn at Grissom

