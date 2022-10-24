48 Blitz: Regular season football schedule wraps up in Week 10
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The last week of the high school football regular season is finally here. Teams wrapped up the final week of region play last week, so this week’s match-ups are non-region opponents.
Playoff standings are already set, which means for some, this will be their final game of the 2022 season.
For teams that are still in the running for a state championship title, their goal this week is to remain healthy heading into the postseason.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
Cherokee at Hackleburg
Valley Head at Collinsville
Decatur Heritage at Colbert Heights
Sparkman at Muscle Shoals
East Limestone at ae Jemison
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
Albertville at Guntersville -Game of The Week
Addison at Shoals Christian
Waterloo at Vina
Vinemont at Holly Pond
Sylvania at Fyffe
Phil Campbell at Red Bay
New Hope at Plainview
Woodville at Asbury
Gaston at Brindlee Mountain
Brewer at Danville
Westminster Christian at Madison Academy
Sulligent at Colbert County
ST John Paul II at Elkmont
Brooks at Lauderdale County
Linden at Mars Hill
East Lawrence at Hanceville
Ardmore at Central-Florence
Lexington at Rogers
Haleyville at West Morgan
Lawrence County at Wilson
Pisgah at North Jackson
Fairview at Randolph
Geraldine at Crossville
North Sand Mtn at Douglas
Athens at Russellville
Scottsboro at Decatur
Bob Jones at Hartselle
Cherokee County at Fort Payne
Huntsville at Hazel Green
Boaz at Lee
Buckhorn at Grissom
