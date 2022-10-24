2 people arrested after Lawrence County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two people after a shooting happened in Lawrence County on Oct. 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness alleged that a suspect got out of a vehicle and shot into a residence and vehicle. Deputies received a description of the vehicle that later stopped in front of a residence on County Road 374.

According to witnesses, a man got out of a car and forced his way into a residence. While forcing his way into the residence, the man stabbed and killed the homeowner’s dog. A neighbor drove onto the property and was shot at by a suspect.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and was stopped by deputies and Moulton Police Department officers.

Todd Lee Hood, 30, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied residence, two counts of reckless endangerment, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, certain person prohibited to possess a firearm and aggravated animal cruelty.

Ashley Romans, 35, was arrested and charged for an open container of alcohol and illegal possession of tax paid alcoholic beverages.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.