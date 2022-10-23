Warm & sunny Sunday, storms likely Tuesday

Good Sunday morning! Temperatures are mild once again this morning under fair skies, most communities will start off in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Some colder air is parked over parts of NE Alabama to begin the day thanks to a wedge front from NW Georgia. A southeasterly breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour will boost our high temperatures into the middle to upper 70s during the afternoon, a few low 80s will be possible. A few more clouds will move in overnight keeping us warmer again for Monday morning, lows will hover around 50 degrees. Monday will kick off the work week on a warmer and slightly more humid note, highs will be near 80 degrees with increasing cloud cover late in the day.

We have the FIRST ALERT out for Tuesday regarding a threat of potentially strong to severe storms for the afternoon and evening. A potent cold front will tap into some of the Gulf moisture of the Tennessee Valley and will be the trigger for scattered to numerous rain showers and storms. We will continue to update you on this developing threat with the latest information on the timeline and storm threats. Although the threat of severe weather appears greater to our west and southwest, some isolated storms can produce some strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Temps will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front comes through on Friday knocking our high temperatures back down into the 60s for the weekend leading up to Halloween.

