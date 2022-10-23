Vols soar past Skyhawks, 65-24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s Homecoming 2022 as the No. 3 Vols turn the page onto the second half of the season.

They did so against the FCS UT-Martin Skyhawks who play out of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Big Orange looked to build upon their undefeated start to the season and improved to 7-0 on the year following a historic victory over rival Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday’s contest. UT players will wear Summitt Blue armbands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols’ basketball coach Pat Summitt.

The #Vols accessorizing with the Summitt Blue in a nod to Title IX and the legendary Pat Summitt. pic.twitter.com/d6DhO1HjVi — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) October 22, 2022

1ST QUARTER

UT-Martin gets first crack at it, but the Skyhawks go three and out and are forced to punt to Tennessee.

Vols first possession begins from their own 26 yard line. On third and six from the 30, QB Hendon Hooker throws 44 yards to Jalin Hyatt down to the UTM 25 yard line. Tennessee caps off the 74 yard drive with a one yard TD run by Jabari Small. Viols jump out to a 7-0 lead with 11:44 remaining in the 1st quarter.

On their next possession, the Skyhawks hit a big pass play deep in to UT territory. On 3rd and goal from the 9, Tennessee appears to have a stop with an incomplete pass, but a face mask penalty is called on Trevon Flowers. Zoe Roberts then races on the jet sweep from 4 yards out. PAT makes it 7-7.

Vols strike back on the 2nd possession. on 1st & 15 at UTM 39, Hendon Hooker’s pass is complete to Ramel Keyton for 38 yds to the UTM 1 for a 1ST and Goal. From their it’s TE Princeton Fant out of the fullback position in the backfield taking the handoff and rushing in for the score. PAT makes it 14-7 Tennessee.

UTM QB Dresser Winn is picked off by Tennessee’s William Wright. A Hooker to Fant pass play gets UT into Hawks territory. Hooker then runs 22 yards to the 17. Hooker then threads the needle from 8 yards out to Ramel Keyton. 21-7 Vols at the end of one.

Hendon Hooker has now thrown at least 1-TD pass in 19 straight games. That is a new Tennessee record surpassing Heath Shuler’s mark of 18. Hooker was 9-12 for 156 yards and that one TD in the 1st quarter @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/5VhlMiyXyY — wvlt (@wvlt) October 22, 2022

2ND QUARTER

UTM’s first possession of the 2nd quarter amounts to nothing and the Skyhawks are force to punt to Tennessee.

The Vols start their next drive with good field position at their own 42-yard line.

Tennessee would move into UTM territory thanks to a nice pass play from Hooker to Jalin Hyatt on a deep slant.

On third and 6 at the Skyhawks 23, Hookers pass into the end zone is incomplete. That would bring on SEC special teams player of the Week Chase McGrath. And like last week’s game winning FG, McGrath hits from 40 yards out to give the Vols a 24-7 over UT-Martin with 10:54 remaining in the 2nd quarter.

A Chase McGrath FG made it 24-6. Then a UTM fumble is recovered by Aaron Beasley. That sets up a TD for Jalin Hyatt, who breaks a couple tackles on the quick out and races 22 yards for the score. That’s 6 receiving TD’s in two weeks for Hyatt! 31-7 Vols.

Dee Williams returns a UTM punt 33 yards to the Hawks 27. Then Hooker connects on his 3rd TD pass of the game and 2nd to Ramel Keyton. 38-7 TN! Hooker with multiple TD passes in 10 straight games @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/5S9WJl1otB — wvlt (@wvlt) October 22, 2022

With Smokey X and XI looking on Hendon Hooker hits freshman WR Squirrel White for 49 yards. Then out of the offset eye formation, Princeton Fant takes the hand off and scores from 11 yards out. His 2nd of the game increasing the lead to 45-7.

Have a day Princeton Fant. 2-rushing and now one passing TD. 56 yards to Jalin Hyatt after taking the lateral from Joe Milton. Vols scored 52 last week and now have that total in 1st half against UTM. 52-7 late in the half.

It’s halftime on Homecoming ‘22 with the Vols leading 52-7. TN with 434 total yards of offense while holding UTM to just 4 yards rushing. Hooker, now out of the game, completed 18-24 passes for 276 yards and 3-TD’s @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/usqt2CphRk — wvlt (@wvlt) October 22, 2022

Vols get the ball first in the 2nd half and crank up the offense once again... Quarterback Joe Milton hooks up on a big pass play to Walker Merrill. It’s almost a score as Merrill is marked down at the one-yard line. From there it’s freshman Dylan Sampson taking it in for the touchdown. The point after by Toby Wilson was missed wide left. Vols extend their lead to 58-7.

3RD QUARTER

Vols come swinging out of the first half with a touchdown, bringing the score up to 58-7.

Winn comes back with a pass complete to George Qualls Jr. for a short run into the endzone, 58-14.

Tyler Larco’s kickoff starts at 60 yards, and Jimmy Holiday runs for 11 yards to Tennessee’s 16 yard-line.

Milton dedicates himself to more rushing yards. He runs for 15 yards to secure the first down at the 28 yard-line.

A turnover on downs gives the Skyhawks the ball back at UT Marin’s 41 yard-line. Wallace answers back with a quick run for a first down with 30 seconds left in the 3rd.

4TH QUARTER

Vols start this quarter on the wrong foot, getting a penalty that gives UT Martin a first down. George Qualls Jr. secures a 31-yard touchdown after Winn’s pass is complete.

Tennessee immediately answers back with another touchdown. Milton passes to Squirrel White who runs 64 yards into the endzone for a Tennessee touchdown, 65-21.

UT Martin grabs the ball and scores two first downs. Referees throw another flag to Tennessee’s defensive which gives five yards to the Skyhawks.

Larco tries for a 40-yard field goal but misses before returning the ball to the Vols.

Tennessee’s next drive gets them nowhere, so Paxton Brooks punts for 31 yards.

UT Martin looks to score again with eight minutes left in the game. Jordan Castleberry starts hard out of the gate, rushing the ball for 13 yards.

Referees give both teams an exchange of penalties. Vols give UT Martin 14 yards after a facemask penalty but take 10 yards after for offensive holding.

With five minutes left, UT Martin’s Larco scores a 30-yard field goal. The score is brought back to 65-24.

