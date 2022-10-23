Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base outside the nation’s capital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital.

The official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further.

The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
Deadly Crash
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person...
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
Christopher Jefferson
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump
President Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Biden: ‘Legitimate’ for voters to weigh age as he nears 80
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand