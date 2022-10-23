Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Tennessee remains No. 3 in AP college football poll after UT Martin win

The team is now 7-0, which marks the first time since 1998.
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half...
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After beating Alabama, Tennessee kept its momentum and soared past UT Martin, 65-24, during Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. On Sunday, the Associated Press announced Tennessee remained No. 3 in its college football poll.

The Vols were on a hot streak for touchdowns Saturday, scoring 52 points in the first half, marking the most points in a half since putting up 53 against Carson Newman in 1929. With the final score being 65-24, it marked the most points the team scored in a game since 2000.

This season, Tennessee has also scored more points through the first seven games since they joined the Southeastern Conference, with a total of 351 under the direction of Head Coach Josh Heupel.

In addition, standout quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, broke a school record as he made a touchdown pass Saturday, marking his 19th consecutive game doing so.

Jalin Hyatt’s performance has also begun making headlines. In the last two games, he had 13 catches and seven touchdowns.

The team is now 7-0, which marks the first time since 1998 when the team remained undefeated through thirteen games.

Tennessee has paved its way as the team wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll at the beginning of the season, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

Looking forward, the Vols will face off against No. 19 Kentucky at 7:00 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The anticipated game sold out in the last week of September, a month ahead of game day and will air on ESPN.

View the full AP list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
Deadly Crash
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person...
2 people injured in wreck on Winchester Road
Christopher Jefferson
Two pounds of meth seized in Madison arrest
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Riding the Storms Out
Riding the Storms Out
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Warm, sunny Sunday ahead of potential storms on Tuesday
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Student loan relief program faces temporary legal block, puts relief in limbo
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Deadly Crash
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash