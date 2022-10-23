Student loan relief program faces temporary legal block, puts relief in limbo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal appeals court has issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. This comes as 22 million Americans have already applied to have their student loans forgiven.

“I think it will. I’d like to believe that the White House has a bit of power to persuade loan providers,” said Maya Gentry, a student loan relief applicant whose hopes remain high. “And like, we’ve just gone through a pandemic, I’m going to remain optimistic. I’d say maybe, maybe a good 75 percent that it’ll happen. 75, 80.”

Borrowers could have up to $10,000 dollars forgiven -- $20,000 if you were a Pell Grant recipient. Sunday would have been the earliest possible date that applicants would have seen their loans forgiven. Now, a potential legal battle may ensue, with millions of Americans awaiting the result.

“Republican members of congress are doing everything they can to deny this relief, even to their own constituents,” said President Biden. “Their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical.”

Now, people will have to wait a little longer, not knowing if their student loan debt will ever be forgiven.

“It’s more of a ‘we’ll believe it when we see it’ kind of thing, but I’m going to remain optimistic,” Gentry said.

