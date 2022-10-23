Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers welcomed No. 7 Ole Miss for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, and sent the Rebels home with their first loss of the season.

After trailing 17-3 in the second quarter, LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) rallied to outscore Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC), 42-3, for the rest of the game and blanked the Rebels in the second half for the 45-20 upset win.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up where he left off against Florida. He scored five total touchdowns and accounted for 370 yards of total offense.

Daniels finished 21-of-28 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns but was more critical in the run game with 122 yards rushing and three more touchdowns.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly went over how his Tigers were able to upset No. 7 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 22, 2022.

The Rebels struck first, going 70 yards in five plays, highlighted by a Jonathan Mingo 37-yard reception from quarterback Jaxson Dart that set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins to make it 7-0.

LSU answered with a 23-yard field goal by Damian Ramos to make it 7-3. The kick capped off a 12-play, 69-yard drive. Daniels missed a wide open Kayshon Boutte in the end zone, and then, Malik Nabers couldn’t come down with a catch on third down that would have resulted in a first down.

The Tigers didn’t do themselves any favors on the Rebels’ second touchdown of the game, as they had three defensive pass interference penalties on the drive. Judkins was able to find paydirt again to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Ole Miss kept LSU out of the end zone on the second drive of the game for the Tigers. Ramos then missed a 42-yard field goal try.

The Rebels then had to settle for a 32-yard field goal on their third drive of the game to make it 17-3. They gained 200 yards of total offense in the first quarter against the Tigers.

LSU finally did find the end zone early in the second quarter, as Daniels connected with Jaray Jenkins for a 34-yard touchdown on an underthrown pass to make it 17-10.

Daniels and the Tigers tied the game midway through the second quarter, as Daniels scored from four yards out to make it 17-17. Daniels threw for 65 yards on the drive.

The Rebels settled for another field goal from Jonathan Cruz. This one was from 48 yards out to make it 20-17 after true freshman Harold Perkins Jr. had a huge sack on third down.

After giving up 200 yards in the first quarter, the Tigers held the Rebels to just 92 yards in the second quarter and three points.

LSU took its first lead of the game on the second drive of the third quarter, as Mason Taylor caught his first career touchdown from Daniels to make it 24-20.

Ole Miss looked to answer the Tigers’ touchdown and got all the way down to the 9-yard line before Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha picked off Dart on a one-handed interception.

LSU capitalized on the turnover, going 80 yards on 10 plays, which was capped off with a Daniels 11-yard touchdown run. It was his second rushing touchdown of the day and fourth overall to make it 31-17.

The Tigers added to their lead midway through the fourth quarter on another Daniels run. His third rushing touchdown was from 17 yards out to make it 38-20.

