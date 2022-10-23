Another Warm and Dry Day Ahead...Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday

It has been yet again another perfect day for any outdoor activities across the Valley. Temperatures are warm this afternoon sitting in the mid to upper 70s and near 80 degrees in some locations, and we are definitely seeing more sunshine than clouds in comparison to yesterday. Expect clouds to increase as we head into the evening hours, and this will keep us warmer through Monday morning. Overnight lows will be falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Plan on much of the same story weatherwise as we start a new work and school week on Monday. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day and highs will remain warm and peak in the upper 70s and low 80s by the late afternoon. Cloud cover will be increasing into the evening hours, and this will make for warmer temperatures overnight. Overnight lows will only bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s into Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, rain chances return to the forecast as a cold front approaches the region and we do have a FIRST ALERT in effect for the possibility of strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a quick-moving system, but it could be packing a punch in a short timeframe with damaging wind gusts looking like the primary threat at this time.

Cooler and drier air will start settling back into the region behind the front overnight Tuesday into Wednesday knocking highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s through the end of the work week. Our next cold front will push through the area on Friday bringing rain chances into next weekend. Temperatures will cool back in the mid 60s for your Halloween holiday!

