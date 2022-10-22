Warm & Rain-Free This Weekend...Developing Alert for Stronger Storms Next Tuesday

Clouds have been increasing throughout the day, but we’ve still managed to stay warm this afternoon with temperatures peaking in the mid and upper 70s. This all thanks to a southerly wind with a few breezes here and there through the early evening hours; however, winds should start calming down as head into the late evening and overnight hours. With some cloud cover sticking around, we’ll be warmer overnight with lows only bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Not much change can be expected in the forecast on Sunday or to kick off a new work week on Monday. We’ll be staying warm and rain-free with highs in the upper 70s and approaching near 80 degrees in some spots. You’ll also start noticing more humidity as southerly flow continues to bring deeper Gulf moisture into the Valley.

We’ll be tracking big changes by Tuesday with a more robust storm system. A FIRST ALERT is in effect for mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening for the potential of seeing strong to severe storms. Primary threats at this time include damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall, but check back regularly as we continue to update and finetune the forecast.

Rain will be ending quickly by Wednesday with highs staying in the low to mid 70s through the end of the work week. Another cold front will sweep through sometime on Friday bringing back chances for rain in the forecast into next weekend. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will usher back in the region with highs only in the 60s on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.