Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game.

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.

“Yes, we are aware of the video and are investigating,” Dothan City Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told News 4 of the incident. “The matter will be dealt with.”

Coe said, because this is a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment.

Kennedy has turned around a stagnant DHS program and could get the Wolves in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a victory over Jeff Davis next week.

@wsfa12sports Dothanhead coach Jed Kennedy slams volunteer assistant coach on their go-ahead TD against Opelika after the assistant gets a sideline interference flag. pic.twitter.com/OBkq5GAhU6 — Hekkubus, the Spoiler of Secrets (@hekkubus) October 22, 2022

The Wolves are currently 6-3 on the season and 4-3 in region play after defeating Opelika 14-7 Friday.

The team ended the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs under Head Coach Smitty Grider, who resigned the season.

