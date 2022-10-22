Deals
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.
By Ken Curtis and Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night’s game.

Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in a key region game.

“Yes, we are aware of the video and are investigating,” Dothan City Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe told News 4 of the incident. “The matter will be dealt with.”

Coe said, because this is a personnel matter, there will be no additional comment.

Kennedy has turned around a stagnant DHS program and could get the Wolves in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a victory over Jeff Davis next week.

The Wolves are currently 6-3 on the season and 4-3 in region play after defeating Opelika 14-7 Friday.

The team ended the 2021 season with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs under Head Coach Smitty Grider, who resigned the season.

