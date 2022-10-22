Deals
Pregnant woman killed in Saturday morning crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A pregnant woman was killed in an early morning crash in which she was ejected from a vehicle while it flipped over.

According to the Limestone County Coroner, a pregnant woman was killed in a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Zehner Rd. south of highway 72.

The Limestone County Coroner says that the woman was seven months pregnant at the time of the crash.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Laurina Hernandez, 28, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road, hit a ditch and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle, Hayden Rose, 20, was uninjured in the crash.

